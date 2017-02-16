Celebrate Black History Month
Please join the Town of Framingham for a special exhibition and visit the Framingham Public Library for events as well as displays of books and resources celebrating the history and accomplishments of African Americans. Lewis Hayden and the Underground Railroad presented by the Commonwealth Museum, A Division of William Francis Galvin, Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
