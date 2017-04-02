Alzheon To Present New Clinical Data And Analyses For ALZ-801 And Its Active Molecule Tramiprosate At The 13th International Conference On Alzheimer's And Parkinson's Diseases FRAMINGHAM, Mass., February 13, 2017 - Alzheon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease and other neurological and psychiatric disorders, today announced that the company will be making four presentations at the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease in Vienna, Austria, to be held on March 29 - April 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.