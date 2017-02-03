A Revised Framingham Stroke Risk Prof...

A Revised Framingham Stroke Risk Profile to Reflect Temporal Trends [Original Research Article]

INSERM Center 897, Bordeaux University, Bordeaux, France & CIC-1401 Clinical Epidemiology Branch and The Department of Public Health, Bordeaux CHU, Bordeaux, France The Department of Neurology, School of Medicine, Boston University, Boston, MA; The Department of Biostatistics, School of Public Health, Boston University, Boston, MA; NHLBI's Framingham Heart Study, Framingham, MA INSERM Center 897, Bordeaux University, Bordeaux, France & CIC-1401 Clinical Epidemiology Branch and The Department of Public Health, Bordeaux CHU, Bordeaux, France Background -Age-adjusted stroke incidence has decreased over the past 50 years, likely due to changes in the prevalence and impact of various stroke risk factors.

