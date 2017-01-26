Witness details - hijinks' at NECC, lax safety standards

ON TRIAL: Barry J. Cadden, facing life imprisonment on charges in 25 fungal meningitis deaths, is seen at Moakley Courthouse earlier this month. Staff photo Chris Christo The supposedly sterile "clean room" where tainted steroids linked to 64 deaths and hundreds of illnesses were made was an animal house replete with co-workers wrestling, arguing over whether to blare rap or sports talk on the radio, and riding drug carts like bumper cars, a former pharmacy technician recalled.

