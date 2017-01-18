Widow of pharmacy compounding victim tells jurors of husband's brutal decline

In September 2012, Thomas Rybinski of Tennessee was the first patient to be identified as a fatal victim of the fungal meningitis outbreak caused by the New England Compounding Center in Framingham. On Wednesday, his widow, Colette Rybinski, was the first victim to testify in the first criminal trial related to the outbreak, which killed more than 60 people and sickened roughly 700 more.

