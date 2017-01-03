Urban Center Housing Tax Increment Fi...

Urban Center Housing Tax Increment Financing Public Hearing January 18, 2017

On Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Ablondi Room of the Memorial Building a Public Hearing will be held regarding Urban Center Housing Tax Increment Financing. Since Town Meeting approved CB District zoning amendments in October 2015, Town staff have been working to attract developer interest in downtown Transit Oriented Development .

