Team Framingham Boston Marathon Training Begins
Team Framingham 2017 Steering Committee Chair Mike Bower today announced that the 2017 Team Framingham Boston Marathon training program is in full swing. The initial team meeting was held on Tuesday December 13. The BAA Boston Marathon applications were distributed.
