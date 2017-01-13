Students of for-profit "career school...

Students of for-profit "career school" get $30m in debt relief

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Boston.com

Thousands of students of who took out federal loans to attend the American Career Institute, a defunct for-profit school that once ran five campuses in Massachusetts, will have their debts automatically discharged, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. State law enforcement officials have said the school was a fraud, raking in tens of millions of dollars in federal college loans while peddling essentially worthless degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan 12 spytheweb 6
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Nov '16 power 24
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Oct '16 idk 34
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
News Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree (Jul '16) Jul '16 hammerhead 1
Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16) Jun '16 joan 1
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC