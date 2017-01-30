Statement Regarding Indictment of Alan Dubeshter

Earlier today the Middlesex County Grand Jury returned indictments in the alleged theft of seized cash from the evidence room at the Framingham Police Department, charging former Framingham Police Officer Alan Dubeshter with one count of Larceny Over $250.00 and one count of Unwarranted Privilege. Alan Dubeshter will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.

