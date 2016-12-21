'Soaring with Christa' on the 31st anniversary of the Challenger launch
History At Play Founder, Artistic Director and actor, Judith Kalaora, will be back at The Alley Theatre on Saturday, January 28 at 5pm to present “CHALLENGER: Soaring With Christa,” a tribute to teacher and astronaut Christa McAuliffe. Ask anyone about Christa McAuliffe and they will tell you exactly where they were when the Challenger shuttle launched; however, few people understand who Mrs. McAuliffe really was.
