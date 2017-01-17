Six-figure state salaries rise, overa...

Six-figure state salaries rise, overall payroll drops

Mary Connaughton, Pioneer Institute Director of Government Transparency, poses for a photo in her house in Framingham, Massachusetts March 10, 2016. Staff Photo by Chitose Suzuki Six-figure state salaries are still on the rise in state government, with hundreds more raking in $100,000 or more in 2016 than the year before - with the burgeoning UMass system leading the way, a Herald analysis of state data shows.

