Six-figure state salaries rise, overall payroll drops
Mary Connaughton, Pioneer Institute Director of Government Transparency, poses for a photo in her house in Framingham, Massachusetts March 10, 2016. Staff Photo by Chitose Suzuki Six-figure state salaries are still on the rise in state government, with hundreds more raking in $100,000 or more in 2016 than the year before - with the burgeoning UMass system leading the way, a Herald analysis of state data shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 12
|spytheweb
|6
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|power
|24
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|idk
|34
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
|Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC