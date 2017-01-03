Seniors hit with big rate increases f...

Seniors hit with big rate increases for Blue Cross Medicare plans

Thousands of seniors enrolled in Medicare plans through the state's largest health insurer will see their monthly premiums jump by as much as one-third this year. The increases for Medicare Advantage customers of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts range from $10 a month to about $60 a month, depending on the plan.

