Risks associated with thin ice
MASSACHUSETTS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY 400 Worcester Road Framingham, MA 01702-5399 Tel: 508-820-2000 Fax: 508-820-2030 Website: www.mass.gov/mema FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Christopher Besse, MEMA - [email protected] January 18, 2017 Jennifer Mieth, DFS - [email protected] Troy Wall, DCR - [email protected] BOSTON, MA - With recent unseasonably warm weather conditions occurring throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, today the Baker-Polito Administration is asking the public to remain conscious of the risks associated with thin ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 12
|spytheweb
|6
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|power
|24
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|idk
|34
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
|Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC