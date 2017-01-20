MASSACHUSETTS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY 400 Worcester Road Framingham, MA 01702-5399 Tel: 508-820-2000 Fax: 508-820-2030 Website: www.mass.gov/mema FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Christopher Besse, MEMA - [email protected] January 18, 2017 Jennifer Mieth, DFS - [email protected] Troy Wall, DCR - [email protected] BOSTON, MA - With recent unseasonably warm weather conditions occurring throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, today the Baker-Polito Administration is asking the public to remain conscious of the risks associated with thin ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.