Prosecutor: NECC case - a story of greed'

Tuesday Jan 10

A drugmaker prosecutors said saw his order-spewing fax machine as "his own personal ATM" went on trial yesterday for his life, accused of murdering 25 people in seven states with painkillers his company whipped together in a filthy Framingham plant infested with mice, insects and mold. Barry J. Cadden, 50, of Wrentham, former owner and CEO of the New England Compounding Center, studiously took notes as Assistant U.S. Attorney George Varghese excoriated him before a jury of 10 women and five men.

