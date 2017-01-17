Preservation Achievement Awards

Preservation Achievement Awards

A reminder that the Historical Commission is seeking nominations from the public for their 2017 Preservation Achievement Awards. Nominations can be projects or people that have contributed to the preservation of Framingham's 300-plus year history.

