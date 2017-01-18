Maenzo's Hair Design at the Highlands offers full services at convenient location
For over 30 years, Shrewsbury natives, Tony and Heidi Maenzo owned and operated a successful hair salon/barbershop in Framingham. In 2014, they also took over the management of the salon located within the Highlands Gracious Retirement Living complex in Westborough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
