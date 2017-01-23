Joe Val, New England's Premier Winter Roots Music Festival, Feb 17-19

Joe Val, New England's Premier Winter...

A unique, all-encompassing experience for music lovers of all ages - set to a rollicking, first-rate soundtrack - the 32nd Joe Val Bluegrass Festival, presented by the Boston Bluegrass Union , takes place over Presidents' Day Weekend, February 17-19, 2017, at the Sheraton Framingham Hotel, Framingham, MA. Year after year, this nationally acclaimed celebration of bluegrass music continues to win new converts while delighting seasoned fans.

