House arrest ordered for Uxbridge man facing child porn charges

An Uxbridge Cub Scouts leader and instructional assistant at Northbridge High School who is facing federal child pornography charges will be placed on house arrest at his parents' home on Cape Cod, if the home and nearby family members pass court probation officers' review in the next two days. Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy ordered in U.S. District Court in Worcester on Monday that Jason A. Andolina, 42, of 741 West St., Uxbridge, be released with GPS monitoring, after a home visit, to the custody of his father, Michele Andolina of 11 Sandy Shore Way in Harwich.

