Guards at prison where inmate escaped had mandatory overtime

Wednesday Jan 4

Correctional officers at a federal prison where an inmate escaped on New Year's Eve were ordered to work mandatory overtime because of low staffing, with a union official saying some had to work as much as 80 hours per week, a station reported. Former Army reservist James Morales escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island, on Saturday by climbing a basketball hoop to reach a rooftop, cutting through a fence and climbing through razor wire.

