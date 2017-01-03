Guards at prison where inmate escaped had mandatory overtime
Correctional officers at a federal prison where an inmate escaped on New Year's Eve were ordered to work mandatory overtime because of low staffing, with a union official saying some had to work as much as 80 hours per week, a station reported. Former Army reservist James Morales escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island, on Saturday by climbing a basketball hoop to reach a rooftop, cutting through a fence and climbing through razor wire.
