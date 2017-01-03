Framingham Board of Selectmen Issue Statement on Rhode Island Escapee
The Framingham Board of Selectmen today issued a statement regarding the search for fugitive James W. Morales who escaped from the Wyatt Correctional Center in Rhode Island on Saturday, December 31st and was spotted in Framingham on New Year's Day. The search is being directed by the U.S. Marshall's Office in Rhode Island with the assistance of the F.B.I and the Massachusetts State Police.
