Former Framingham police officer charged with stealing $20,000 in evidence room case

A former Framingham Police Officer who worked in the department's evidence room was indicted Thursday by a Middlesex County Grand Jury on charges that he stole about $20,000 from the evidence room before resigning last year, according to Attorney General Maura Healey's office. Alan B. Dubeshter, 55, will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date, according to the Attorney General's office.

