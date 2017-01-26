Former Framingham police officer char...

Former Framingham police officer charged with stealing $20,000 in evidence room case

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Boston.com

A former Framingham Police Officer who worked in the department's evidence room was indicted Thursday by a Middlesex County Grand Jury on charges that he stole about $20,000 from the evidence room before resigning last year, according to Attorney General Maura Healey's office. Alan B. Dubeshter, 55, will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date, according to the Attorney General's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) 17 hr Dirk 25
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Jan 27 factisafact 35
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Jan 26 Carol white 11
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan 12 spytheweb 6
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
News Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree (Jul '16) Jul '16 hammerhead 1
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,045 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC