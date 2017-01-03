Feds to RI prison escapee: 'Turn your...

Feds to RI prison escapee: 'Turn yourself in'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

An escaped prisoner remained at large Tuesday, three days after fleeing undetected from the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, as authorities continued a multistate manhunt.  James Walter Morales, 35, a former Army Reservist, had been held at the federal facility in Central Falls for the past year on charges of raping a child and stealing guns from an armory in Worcester, Massachusetts. But on New Year's Eve, Morales managed to slip away without attracting attention for hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... 22 hr Wildchild 5
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Nov '16 power 24
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Oct '16 idk 34
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
News Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree Jul '16 hammerhead 1
Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16) Jun '16 joan 1
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,577,217

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC