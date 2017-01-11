Executive set to go on trial in meningitis outbreak case
Testimony is set to get underway in the racketeering trial of the former president of a compounding pharmacy blamed for a national meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people and sickened hundreds more. Jurors in the federal trial of Barry Cadden are expected to hear opening statements and testimony from the first witnesses Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|5
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|power
|24
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|idk
|34
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
|Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC