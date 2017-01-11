Executive set to go on trial in menin...

Executive set to go on trial in meningitis outbreak case

Testimony is set to get underway in the racketeering trial of the former president of a compounding pharmacy blamed for a national meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people and sickened hundreds more. Jurors in the federal trial of Barry Cadden are expected to hear opening statements and testimony from the first witnesses Monday.

