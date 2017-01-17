Defrauded students to receive refunds
Nearly 4,500 students of the now-closed American Career Institute's five Massachusetts campuses will have their federal student loans forgiven by the U.S. government, Attorney General Maura Healey and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Friday. Both Democrats who have been sharply critical of President-elect Donald Trump and his policy platform, Healey and Warren also pledged to hold the incoming administration accountable for enforcing laws that protect defrauded students.
