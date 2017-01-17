Defrauded students to receive refunds

Defrauded students to receive refunds

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Lowell Sun

Nearly 4,500 students of the now-closed American Career Institute's five Massachusetts campuses will have their federal student loans forgiven by the U.S. government, Attorney General Maura Healey and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Friday. Both Democrats who have been sharply critical of President-elect Donald Trump and his policy platform, Healey and Warren also pledged to hold the incoming administration accountable for enforcing laws that protect defrauded students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan 12 spytheweb 6
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Nov '16 power 24
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Oct '16 idk 34
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
News Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree (Jul '16) Jul '16 hammerhead 1
Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16) Jun '16 joan 1
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,998,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC