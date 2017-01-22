Cozy Cafe apartment project granted extension
Marlborough-City Councilors granted a request to extend the permit for the construction of a multi-family dwelling at 487 Lincoln St., the former Cozy Cafe, at the council's Jan. 9 meeting. Aldo Cipriano, attorney for the project, asked to extend time limitations until on or before Tuesday, March 14. The 11-unit residential structure will include five studio and six apartment style units, according to Cipriano, who is representing Tigercat Properties, LLC of Framingham, developer for the project.
