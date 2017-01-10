CDC investigator says fungal meningitis outbreak rivaled Ebola epidemic
A lead investigator for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told a federal jury Tuesday that the initial days of a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012 created a public health scare that would rival the Ebola epidemic in Africa. Doctors could not determine how a fungus had attacked patients, how to test for it, or how to treat it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|19 hr
|spytheweb
|6
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|power
|24
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|idk
|34
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
|Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC