Bushell Piano Movers - family firm moves, services, sells pianos
Need to move a piano from here to there? Bushell Piano Movers has been doing that since 1969, and can handle just about any piano move, whether it's moving an upright to a condo in the same town or moving a pair of $114,000 Steinway grand pianos to Kuwait for an oil industry executive. The business started back in 1969 when Elsworth and Ethel Moody opened a piano and organ store and music studio in Framingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Mon
|Wildchild
|5
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|power
|24
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|idk
|34
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
|Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC