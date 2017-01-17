Brown Bag Learning Series: The Link between Chronic Disease & Nutrition! Friday, February 3 , 12:00-1:00pm @ Main Library, Costin Room Presented by Denise Roskamp - Join us for a fun and informative talk about the brand new dietary guidelines released by the US Government which BUST the low-cholesterol and low-fat diet myth.

