As trial begins, details on fatal 2012 meningitis outbreak

A national meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people and sickened hundreds more will be in the spotlight this week as a former co-owner of the compounding pharmacy blamed for the crisis goes on trial in federal court in Boston. Opening statements are scheduled Monday in the trial of Barry Cadden, one of two former principals at the now-closed New England Compounding Center, charged with causing the deaths of 25 people.

