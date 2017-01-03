As trial begins, details on fatal 2012 meningitis outbreak
A national meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people and sickened hundreds more will be in the spotlight this week as a former co-owner of the compounding pharmacy blamed for the crisis goes on trial in federal court in Boston. Opening statements are scheduled Monday in the trial of Barry Cadden, one of two former principals at the now-closed New England Compounding Center, charged with causing the deaths of 25 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|5
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|power
|24
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|idk
|34
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
|Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC