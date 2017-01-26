Adult Coloring Night

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: City of Framingham

Adult Coloring Night Thursday, February 2, 6:30 pm Framingham Public Library, J Program Room If your New Year's resolution is to find more time for yourself then join us for an evening of coloring, calming tea, and music. Coloring is relaxing and therapeutic.

