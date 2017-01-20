Team Framingham 2017 Steering Committee Chair Mike Bower today announced that the 2017 Team Framingham Boston Marathon fundraising has begun. As of Tuesday January 17, all 22 Team Framingham 2017 team runners have set up their fundraising web-pages on Crowdrise or First Giving with several runners already well under way in their fundraising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.