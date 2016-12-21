Worcester man charged with $20K tool ...

Worcester man charged with $20K tool theft

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A Worcester man charged with breaking into two work vans in Framingham last week is now accused of breaking into a van in Natick and stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools, a prosecutor said Thursday in Natick District Court. Elvin Ramos, 34, broke into a van owned by Culligan Water Solutions, 21 Cochituate St., on Dec. 3 and stole $20,000 worth of tools, prosecutor Francesca Cone said during Ramos' arraignment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Nov 30 power 24
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Oct '16 idk 34
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
News Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree Jul '16 hammerhead 1
Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16) Jun '16 joan 1
News Teens escape unharmed after limo catches fire o... (May '16) May '16 Libby Rahl 2
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,948

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC