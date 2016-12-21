Winter Street Bridge over MBTA, Amtrack & CSX Railroad Closing to Traffic on Dec. 20th
MassDOT's contractor will close the Winter Street Bridge, which carries traffic over the railroad in Framingham, on Tuesday, December 20 at 7 AM. The bridge will close in order for the contractor to begin demolition work required as part of the bridge replacement project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Comments
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Nov 30
|power
|24
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|idk
|34
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
|Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|joan
|1
|Teens escape unharmed after limo catches fire o... (May '16)
|May '16
|Libby Rahl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC