Ting Ting Yin to be arraigned in human trafficking case
A 26 year-old woman charged in a human trafficking and prostitution case will be arraigned in a Belchertown courtroom Wednesday afternoon. Ting Ting Yin of New Hyde Park, New York, is the daughter of Feng Ling Liu of Sunderland- a woman who has already been arraigned in the case, along with her husband Jian Song .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Nov 30
|power
|24
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|idk
|34
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
|Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|joan
|1
|Teens escape unharmed after limo catches fire o... (May '16)
|May '16
|Libby Rahl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC