Ting Ting Yin to be arraigned in human trafficking case

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WWLP

A 26 year-old woman charged in a human trafficking and prostitution case will be arraigned in a Belchertown courtroom Wednesday afternoon. Ting Ting Yin of New Hyde Park, New York, is the daughter of Feng Ling Liu of Sunderland- a woman who has already been arraigned in the case, along with her husband Jian Song .

