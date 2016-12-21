The MWRTA is looking for MetroWest Vietnam Veterans who served from 1955 - 1975

On New Year's Eve, Dec 31st from 3PM to 5 PM near the Vietnam Memorial Statue, located at the MetroWest Regional Transit Authority headquarters on 15 Blandin Ave., in Framingham, there will be a presentation of Vietnam Veteran 50th year commemorative lapel pins to eligible veterans from the 15 communities served by the MWRTA. This presentation is a national initiative and its purpose is to recognize, thank, and honor United States military veterans who served during the Vietnam War era.

