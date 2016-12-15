Sunderland couple to be arraigned on human trafficking charges
Two more suspects in a human trafficking investigation are expected to be arraigned in Belchertown Thursday morning. Jian Song , 48, of Sunderland, and her husband, Feng Ling Liu , 50, are accused of trafficking women between New Hyde Park, New York and Hadley Massage Therapy in Hadley, Feng Health Center in East Longmeadow, and Massage Body Work in Framingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
