Sunderland couple to be arraigned on human trafficking charges

Two more suspects in a human trafficking investigation are expected to be arraigned in Belchertown Thursday morning. Jian Song , 48, of Sunderland, and her husband, Feng Ling Liu , 50, are accused of trafficking women between New Hyde Park, New York and Hadley Massage Therapy in Hadley, Feng Health Center in East Longmeadow, and Massage Body Work in Framingham.

