Split trials for lead defendants in meningitis case

Two former executives of a now-shuttered Framingham pharmacy linked to a deadly meningitis outbreak in 2012 will have separate trials in their racketeering case, a federal judge in Boston ruled Thursday. The three-page ruling from US District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns concerns Barry J. Cadden, co-owner and head pharmacist of the New England Compounding Center, and Glenn A. Chin, the supervisory pharmacist.

