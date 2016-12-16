Split trials for lead defendants in meningitis case
Two former executives of a now-shuttered Framingham pharmacy linked to a deadly meningitis outbreak in 2012 will have separate trials in their racketeering case, a federal judge in Boston ruled Thursday. The three-page ruling from US District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns concerns Barry J. Cadden, co-owner and head pharmacist of the New England Compounding Center, and Glenn A. Chin, the supervisory pharmacist.
