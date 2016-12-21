Sales executive at Framingham company pleads guilty in fatal meningitis outbreak

Two men facing multiple murder charges stemming from a national meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people will be tried separately, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Stearns said in his decision last week that he severed the trials of Barry Cadden and Glenn Chin reluctantly because their lawyers plan "antagonistic" defenses and because of an "imbalance of evidence."

