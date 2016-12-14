Paul G. Branchaud, 58, of Southborough
Paul G. Branchaud, 58, of Southborough and formerly of New Bedford, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham after being stricken ill at home. He was the beloved husband of Pamela K. Branchaud for the past 34 years.
