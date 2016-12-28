Officials to host public meeting on turnpike demolition progress
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has been in the process of demolishing all existing toll plazas as part of the implementation of All Electronic Tolling along the Massachusetts Turnpike. MassDOT will be holding four public meetings to provide information about the next stage of roadway reconstruction, and what to expect as the project continues.
