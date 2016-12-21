New Year's Resolutions for a Healthier Planet and Healthier You
Join the Framingham Public Library for its Brown Bag Learning Series Friday, January 6 , 12:00-1:00pm Main Library, Costin Room Each New Year, many of us resolve to eat better, exercise more and get organized.
