MEMA - Situational Awareness Statement: Drought Conditions Remain Unchanged Throughout Commonwealth

The state's Drought Management Task Force, which is co-chaired by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency , met last week to review current drought conditions and to assess precipitation amounts and impacts for the past month. As a result of the Task Force meeting, EOEEA announced on December 9th that a Drought Warning remains in effect for all of the state with the exception of the Cape and Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.