MEMA - Situational Awareness Statement: Drought Conditions Remain Unchanged Throughout Commonwealth
The state's Drought Management Task Force, which is co-chaired by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency , met last week to review current drought conditions and to assess precipitation amounts and impacts for the past month. As a result of the Task Force meeting, EOEEA announced on December 9th that a Drought Warning remains in effect for all of the state with the exception of the Cape and Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Nov 30
|power
|24
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|idk
|34
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
|Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|joan
|1
|Teens escape unharmed after limo catches fire o... (May '16)
|May '16
|Libby Rahl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC