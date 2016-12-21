MEMA Encourages Residents to Stay Safe During Extreme Cold Weather
FRAMINGHAM, MA Bitter cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills are forecast for later this week. Forecasts from the National Weather Service for late Thursday night and early Friday morning include low temperatures between 10 and -5 and wind chill values expected to be cold as -15 to -25 across the interior and -5 to -15 near the coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Nov 30
|power
|24
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|idk
|34
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
|Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|joan
|1
|Teens escape unharmed after limo catches fire o... (May '16)
|May '16
|Libby Rahl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC