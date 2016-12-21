Massachusetts Emergency Management Ag...

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Situational Awareness Statement - December 28, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: City of Framingham

At this time, the southeast and east coastal areas of the state are expected to receive mostly rainfall. However, interior Massachusetts, particularly to the north and west of Worcester, may receive moderate to heavy snowfall with accumulations of 12" to 18" in north central Massachusetts, and 6" to 12" in other areas west of Rte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... 11 hr Wildchild 5
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Nov '16 power 24
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Oct '16 idk 34
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
News Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree Jul '16 hammerhead 1
Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16) Jun '16 joan 1
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,977

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC