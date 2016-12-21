Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Situational Awareness Statement - December 28, 2016
At this time, the southeast and east coastal areas of the state are expected to receive mostly rainfall. However, interior Massachusetts, particularly to the north and west of Worcester, may receive moderate to heavy snowfall with accumulations of 12" to 18" in north central Massachusetts, and 6" to 12" in other areas west of Rte.
