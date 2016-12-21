Massachusetts electors weigh fairness of Electoral College
As they prepared to cast their Electoral College votes for Hillary Clinton, several Massachusetts presidential electors acknowledged frustration with a system that twice in recent history produced a split in the popular and electoral votes. But the Democratic electors were far from unanimous about how the system might be changed, and some questioned the relative wisdom of undertaking an effort that could well be doomed to failure from the start.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Nov 30
|power
|24
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|idk
|34
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
|Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|joan
|1
|Teens escape unharmed after limo catches fire o... (May '16)
|May '16
|Libby Rahl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC