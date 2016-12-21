Lawsuit filed in deadly I-81 crash

Lawsuit filed in deadly I-81 crash

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Times-Tribune

The widow of a Scott Twp. tow-truck operator fatally injured when a tractor-trailer barreled into a crash scene on Interstate 81 sued the rig driver and his employer for negligence and wrongful death Friday in Lackawanna County Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Nov 30 power 24
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Oct '16 idk 34
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
News Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree Jul '16 hammerhead 1
Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16) Jun '16 joan 1
News Teens escape unharmed after limo catches fire o... (May '16) May '16 Libby Rahl 2
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,037

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC