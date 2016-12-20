Kaplansky Insurance of Massachusetts Acquires R.P. Ahearn Insurance
Kaplansky Insurance, a Needham, Mass., based independent insurance agency, has acquired certain assets of R.P. Ahearn Insurance Agency, based in Framingham, Mass. Since 1987, R.P. Ahearn Insurance has been dedicated to providing personal and commercial services to clients throughout the Metrowest region.
