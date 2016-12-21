Judge OKs separate murder trials in NECC case

A federal judge has "reluctantly" agreed to hold separate murder trials for two onetime pharmaceutical partners, saying their newly "antagonistic" defenses have forced his hand. With only days to spare, U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns has ordered that jury empanel- ment for Barry Cadden, former owner of the New England Compounding Center in Framingham and alleged source of a national fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012, begin Jan. 6. Stearns has tentatively scheduled opening statements in Cadden's case for Jan. 9. The trial of Glenn Chin, supervising pharmacist at the now-shuttered NECC, will begin once the verdicts are in for Cadden.

