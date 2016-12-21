High school hockey program shut down over anti-Semitism
A Massachusetts high school hockey program has had its season canceled because of what one administrator called a "toxic" culture of anti-Semitism among players. The team had students from Keefe Regional Technical School and Marian High School , both in Framingham.
