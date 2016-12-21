Framingham Public Library introduces Adult Coloring Night
Join the Framingham Public Library on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in the J Program Room for Adult Coloring Night! If your New Year's resolution is to find more time for yourself then join the Framingham Public Library for an evening of coloring, calming tea, and music. Coloring is relaxing and therapeutic! Framingham Public Library will provide colored pencils and coloring pages.
