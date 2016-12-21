Framingham Public Library introduces ...

Framingham Public Library introduces Adult Coloring Night

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: City of Framingham

Join the Framingham Public Library on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in the J Program Room for Adult Coloring Night! If your New Year's resolution is to find more time for yourself then join the Framingham Public Library for an evening of coloring, calming tea, and music. Coloring is relaxing and therapeutic! Framingham Public Library will provide colored pencils and coloring pages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Nov 30 power 24
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Oct '16 idk 34
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
News Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree Jul '16 hammerhead 1
Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16) Jun '16 joan 1
News Teens escape unharmed after limo catches fire o... (May '16) May '16 Libby Rahl 2
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Middlesex County was issued at December 28 at 11:29PM EST

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,017 • Total comments across all topics: 277,417,276

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC